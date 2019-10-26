Looking at the 40-day strike from a historical perspective

(10/26/19) - How will history judge this chapter in labor history?

United Auto Workers members remained on strike while learning about and voting on a tentative agreement with General Motors.

The 40-day long UAW strike came to an end Friday after members ratified a four year contract.

A local historian describes it as the most damaging strike since 1998.

"It makes General Motors less competitive and it gives the union less of an opportunity for financial gain down the road," Gary Fisher said. "In a globally marketplace, anything that hurts your competitive stature is a big negative."

Fisher is the vice president of the Genesee County Historical Society and comes from a three generation family of auto workers. He also works in the financial arena. He's viewed the 40 day UAW-GM strike from a historical perspective.

"The last time there was a strike this damaging it was 1998 and the company lost $2 billion, and that was a big problem," Fisher said. "Then in 1999 Buick left Flint forever, so it was a very damaging strike in '98, and this one isn't quite there, but it's close."

Fisher says the newly ratified contract is about as close to an "even" deal as can be. Workers benefit in the area of wages and health care. He says GM gets a stable workforce for a while and maintains flexibility.

"I think it will be determined that it was a pivotal strike because it speaks to where the leverage lies between GM and the union," Fisher said. "So there's a lot of people one side who feel that they didn't get a very good deal. Conversely, on the other side, there's a lot of economists that think this is potentially disastrous for general motors."

