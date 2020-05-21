Looking back at the 'Great Flood of 1986'

It is known as the great flood of 1986. A deadly storm system that spanned several Great Lakes Bay Region counties and is considered by some as one of the worst extreme weather events in our state's history.

The torrential rains started on September 9 and lasted for three days. The storm dumped several inches of rain throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region.

22 counties were declared federal disaster areas, impacting nearly two million people.

Some residential areas turned into lake fronts. Standing water in some areas was waist high. Cars and homes were partially submerged and people were being evacuated by the dozens.

The Tittabawassee River in Midland and the Cass River at Vassar and Frankenmuth flooded their banks and reached new records for peak flow.

The flood hit during harvest season and because the timing the farming community was hit particularly hard. Farmers suffered hundreds of millions of dollars in crop damages. Total damages from the storm were estimated at more than a half billion dollars.

Ten deaths were blamed on the historic weather event.