Looking back to 1998 strike at GM, which lasted 54 days

(9/16/2019) - About 18 hours into the first strike at General Motors in 12, United Auto Workers members are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

The last strike happened in 2007 and was quickly resolved 17 hours later.

The last prolonged strike started with a local strike at the Flint manufacturing complex in 1998. About 3,400 workers walked off the job at the Flint Metal Center over what the union called safety and staffing issues.

General Motors blamed the labor strife on work rules and productivity.

The strikers were joined soon after by workers at the Flint East plant, which supplied key parts for nearly all GM vehicles. That led to 30 plants ceasing production and 193,000 workers laid off nationwide.

The strike lingered for 54 days until the UAW reached an agreement with GM to keep the striking plants open and increasing productivity by 15 percent.