Lottery ticket worth $17 million sold at West Branch store

(8/25/2019) - Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in West Branch this week just became an instant millionaire.

The Michigan Lottery reports a Lotto 47 ticket sold at the Checkered Flag Party Store at 2015 South M-33 in West Branch matched all six numbers from Saturday's drawing.

That ticket, which is the only one to match all six winners, won a jackpot of $17.01 million. The winning numbers were 5-15-21-28-38-43.

Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesdays and Sundays with a minimum jackpot of $1 million. The last Lotto 47 jackpot winner was a $2.5 million prize sold at the Uptown Bar in Monroe in February.

The jackpot winner has one year to claim their prize at the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. They can take a lump sum cash prize or accept 30 annual payments.

Nobody won the Lotto 47 Double Play on Saturday, which was worth a $1.5 million prize.