Lottery winner buying new house with $17 million Lotto 47 prize

(9/5/2019) - A last-minute stop to pick up a lottery ticket proved life changing for an Ogemaw County man.

The 57-year-old usually picks up lottery tickets at the Checkered Flag Party Store on South M-33 in West Branch on Fridays. But he forgot to play his Lotto 47 numbers before the Aug. 24, so he made a special trip.

"I usually buy a Lotto 47 ticket every Friday along with a Mega Millions ticket," said the player. "For whatever reason, I forgot to get the Lotto 47 ticket, so Saturday morning I was on my way by the party store and decided to stop and play my numbers."

His diligence proved fortuitous, as he won a $17 million Lotto 47 jackpot in the Aug. 24 drawing. The anonymous winner came forward to accept his prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters on Tuesday.

"I got up Sunday and checked my ticket with my phone," he said. "As soon as I realized I'd matched all six numbers all I could say was, 'Oh my god!'"

The winning numbers were 05-15-21-28-38-43. The winner chose to accept his winnings as a lump sum payment of $10.8 million rather than the full amount in 30 annuity payments.

He plans to spend some of the winnings on a new house, then save the remainder.

"Winning brings a lot of financial relief, but also a lot of responsibility. I'm going to be smart with this money so it lasts for my family," the player said.