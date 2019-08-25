Louisiana shuts out Curacao to win Little League World Series Championship

The Eastbank All-Stars claimed the Little League World Series Championship with a shutout win over Curacao Sunday.

Team Louisiana came away with the 8-0 win to earn the title. This is the first time a team from Louisiana has won the Little League World Series.

Egan Prather pitched a complete game for River Ridge and kept the Curacao batters in check the entire time. He finished with six strikeouts and allowed just two hits. Team Louisiana had 10 hits in the contest.

A double by Marshall Louque sent Derek DeLatte home for the 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

In the top of the third, Louque crushed another ball that hit the left field wall. Reece Roussel scored from first to give River Ridge the 2-0 lead. Louque got tagged out after getting caught in a rundown between second and third.

In the bottom of the third, Prather got into a bit of a jam when he loaded the bases with one out after two singles down the third base line and a walk. But, two great heads up plays by his teammates allowed him to get out of the inning unscathed.

In the top of the fifth, Curacao changed pitchers and things fell apart, allowing the Eastbank All-Stars to extend their lead. With a runner on second, Reece Roussel ripped a ball to the outfield to bring the runner home. Then, Louque got another hit and Roussel tapped home. River Ridge wasn’t done, though. A double by Ryan Dannah scored another run and a couple of wild pitches allowed Dannah to reach home to put River Ridge up 6-0.

Louisiana put up two more runs in the top of the sixth.

Louque had three hits and three RBI in the title game.

Roussel extended his Little League World Series hits record to 17. The previous record was 14.

