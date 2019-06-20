Love's Travel Stops opens new Bridgeport Township location off I-75

(6/20/2019) - Love's Travel Stops is celebrating the opening of its new location off I-75 in Bridgeport Township.

The 12,000-square-foot store and gas station with a Hardee's restaurant inside opened this week. It is located at 6560 Dixie Highway at the Bridgeport exit off I-75.

The location, which is the fifth Love's in Michigan and will be open 24 hours a day, has 80 full-time and part-time employees.

Love's offers 87 parking spaces available for professional over-the-road truck drivers and eight diesel fueling bays. The location also offers laundry facilities, showers, coffee, snacks, truck scales and more.

“We’re proud to add truck parking in areas where our customers need it,” said Tom Love, executive chairman and founder of Love’s. "As always, Love’s is committed to providing unbeatable customer service and convenience wherever the road takes you.”

Love's is donating $2,000 to the Bridgeport Historical Society in honor of opening.