Low-cost dental clinic to open in Bay County

(12/11/19) - Works is underway to transform an old dollar store into a dental center designed for people who may otherwise fall through the cracks.

An indoor ground breaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the future site of the My Community Dental Center, 2624 Center Avenue, in Bay County's Hampton Township.

The center will provide dental services to Medicaid enrollees, Healthy Kids Dental, Healthy Michigan Plan, low-income uninsured, and those with private insurance seeking a dental home.

In Bay County the health department says roughly 50 percent of the population rely on Medicaid or Medicare for health insurance.

This center will focus on those people who have little or no dental coverage, as well as others who can't afford to pay full price.

"If you don't have dental insurance, you know, it can be quite costly and out of most people's reach. It's also sometimes seen as a discretionary item," said Deborah E. Brown, DMD, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of MCDC.

Health officials said often times people with limited or no dental coverage end up in an emergency room when their dental issues intensify. Many of those issues could have been prevented with proper care.

"Any time you go to the emergency room it's probably a $900 to well over $1000 cost, and a preventative visit here at My Community Dental Center is only $39, so the cost savings is enormous once we get this dental center in to place," added Health Officer Dr. Joel R. Strasz with the Bay County Health Department.

The Bay County location will be the 35th of its kind in the state and will serve people from all around Mid-Michigan.

The center is expected to open next summer.

Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to learn more about MYDC locations.