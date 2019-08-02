Lt. Governor Gilchrist visits Flint and Burton

(8/2/19) Genesee County served as the backdrop for a big tour by Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

He made his way through Flint and Burton earlier today - to talk with people on their home turf.

Lt. Governor Gilchrist started his 4-stop tour at Scotti's Coney Island in Burton late Friday morning, part of a monthly meeting held by Representative Tim Sneller.

He also made education a top priority with visits to Mott Community College, Factory Two and Kettering University.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist said, "We need to invest the right way in education. So, we've had dollars go all over the place and we're trying to direct them more specifically. Our budget proposal triples the funding for literacy coaches so we can directly attack this challenge of literacy at the third grade level and all the way up and down through K-12 education."

Gilchrist wants to reconcile budget differences with the Republican led House and Senate to improve education and career opportunities for both children and adults, as well as add some incentives to assist students achieve their goals.

"For those who want to go to college, or want to go to community college, the "My Opportunity" scholarship program, if they earn a "B" average in high school, gives them a tuition free pathway to a community college degree, or a path for debt free tuition assistance for the first two years of a four year degree."

Questions from the audience also touched on education.

Bonnie Salem-Williamson from Grand Blanc commented, "Schools be allotted more money to educate our future leaders. We're the ones who are responsible for our future."

Others asked questions about the ongoing issues concerning the Flint water crisis.

"I feel like the Department of Health & Human Services puts barriers in place to keep people from achieving and getting those services that are guaranteed to us. It's a lack of customer service. It's a lack of accountability," said, Pam Bailey from Burton.

Differences remain on how to fix the state's crumbling infrastructure.

A proposal to increase Michigan's gasoline tax to pay for road improvements has met with stiff resistance in the Michigan legislature.