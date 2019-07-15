M-13 construction begins in two different locations

Multiple portions of M-13 are seeing construction starting Monday, July 15th, one of those River rd through Saginaw County.

It's a portion of roadway MDOT says they've been wanting to repair for the past 2 years.

"We're kind of focused into this area this year because of the need next year were looking at replacing the Lafayette bridge and we have some other work coming in here. much bigger projects," said MDOT's Jack Hofweber.

That's why M-13 is seeing construction now. 5.6 miles of that work is in Saginaw and Bay County from the Zilwaukee bridge heading north to McGraw st.

"A lot of this is getting prepared for next years Lafayette bridge," said Hofweber. "We want to get River rd and M-13 resurfaced and in good condition so when the bridge is under construction for 2 years we would like to see those routes and roads around there improved before hand."

Just a few miles north of there, more improvements are being made along M-13.

3.4 miles of roadway from North st in the city of Pinconning to the Arenac county line will be seeing work., putting traffic down to a single lane.

"There's a bit more involved, more interchanges, more driveways," said Hofweber. "We're going to be milling of the existing pavement, repaving it, make it soother. Replace curb and gutter and more sidewalks. We also have a signal replacement at Cody Estey."

The two projects combined will be taking about $13 million to complete

Both projects are set to wrap up in the fall.