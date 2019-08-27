M-185 ringing Mackinac Island closed after rocks fill roadway

(8/27/2019) - This is not your average road closure.

Bikers, runners, walkers and carriages will have to detour on Mackinac Island after a stretch of M-185 was closed due to rocks covering the roadway Tuesday morning.

M-185 is the only state highway in the United States that is not open to motor vehicle traffic.

High lake levels and a strong wind caused large waves to crash onshore and bring rocks with them. That makes the road treacherous for bicyclists, horses and people on foot.

The Mackinac Straits area saw sustained winds of 20 mph with gusts reaching 35 mph on Monday and overnight. Wednesday will bring more of the same strong winds and the possibility of erosion or damage.