M-25 construction continues into fall for safety upgrades

More roadwork is coming to Bay City as MDOT hopes to wrap up projects near the Veterans Memorial Bridge before construction season closes.

It's near impossible to navigate around the bridges in Bay City without seeing a few lane closures-- and believe it or not-- more are on the way

"What were seeing now is transitioning from that main M-25 work being done to now the safety project starting," says MDOT's Jocelyn Hall.

While the work along the Veterans Memorial bridge will be finished when the $239,000 safety project begins next week, the bridge will still see lane closures on the westbound side.

"It's something that is important to make sure now that not just the bridge repairs are done, but that also the pavement on both sides of the bridge is in the condition that we want it to be in," said Hall. "Not just for motoring public but also for the increases in traffic that they're likely to see when we start that Lafayette bridge next year."

The work along the Vets bridge isn't the only portion of roadway preparing for the 2020 work along the Lafayette bridge. Both projects along M-13 are to prepare the road for extra traffic when it becomes a detour route.

"It's just the nature of the game," said Hall. "We had to get some of this work done because we need to make sure, knowing that M-13 is going to be heavily traveled with we have that Lafayette bridge out of commission. So we need to make sure all the surrounding roads and bridges are in as good of condition as possible so they can support that extra traffic."

The M-25 repairs will begin next week and last into September.