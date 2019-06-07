MCC Culinary Arts Institute hosts Grand Opening Friday

(6/7/19) - Mott Community College is set to celebrate a Grand Opening Friday for its new Culinary Arts Institute building in downtown Flint.

The state-of-the-art facility is at 550 South Saginaw, which is the historic Woolworth Building.

MCC says the renovated space includes culinary and baking & pastry kitchens, a meat fabrication laboratory, a confections laboratory and more.

It also includes a dining space where the community can get food prepared by students and Executive Chefs.

The Grand Opening celebration will feature celebrity Chef Carla Hall of “The Chew”.

It runs from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.