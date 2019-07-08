MCC offering free summer youth program for middle and high school students

(07/08/19) -- The calendar says July, and that means many students are enjoying a nice break from the classroom. But at Mott Community College, the learning process has only begun.

It's called Mott Next. It's a program open to students in mid Michigan looking to get a hands on learning experience and of course a good dose of fun.

"We have five sessions that are running this Summer. We're going from music tech, we have art class, cosmetology and two other classes that are being offered as well," said Program Coordinator Carla Clark.

Think of it as a preview to the courses that will be offered in college. And parents, it's something you'll appreciate as well.

"The sooner you get the opportunity to experience it, the better. It helps save parents money, so they're not going off to school and majoring in certain careers that they know that they have no desire, so this gives them an opportunity to get on campus, do some hands on interactive sessions and determine if there's an actual interest in the area," Clark said.

Volunteer faculty at Mott help make the programs possible. They range anywhere from a half day to a full week.

"Everything's absolutely free. Supplies are free, lunch is free, they just need a parent or guardian to drop them off here on our campus."

This is the second year for Mott Next. The first year was a major success.

"Great response from students and parents. They're wondering can we do it more often, how can I get my student engaged, and nothing but five stars across the board."

Sessions are filling up fast, but there are openings for this Friday's Music tech day.

