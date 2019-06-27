MDARD Launches Online Farmer Resource Portal for 2019 Crop Disaster

(6/27/2019) – Michigan’s farmers have been pummeled with severe cold and historic rainfall events so far in 2019. These extraordinary weather conditions are having devastating impacts on the state’s farming and agricultural community.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development today launched an online resource and information portal to make it a one-stop spot for farmers to find the help they need this year. The site will be constantly updated as new information and aid is identified. It includes resources from partners like Michigan State University Extension and the United States Department of Agriculture.

“Wet conditions are preventing farmers from getting into the fields and from planting this growing season. In parts of the state, farmers are now so many weeks behind schedule that they are nearly out of time and options for this year,” said MDARD Director Gary McDowell. “I am encouraging our farmers to reach out to their area USDA and Michigan State University Extension experts for guidance during this difficult time.”