MDE meets to discuss administrative concerns at the Michigan School for the Deaf

(7/30/2019) - Parents and Students packed the Michigan School for the Deaf Tuesday concerned about the future of the school.

They met with the Department of Education to address some of their concerns.

The parents say they aren't happy with the current interim administrator and they want more transparency in the hiring for a permanent principal.

As Michigan School for the Deaf Interim Principal Angela Horne was signing, she was interrupted mid-presentation by a parent unable to understand her.

"The way she was signing, and her body language, no expression on her face in a closed space and some of her ASL was wrong," Heather Golob said.

Horne was placed in the interim role by the state, which says she meets the educational standards, and has American Sign Language skills.

However, Tuesday night, parents and students complained to officials with Department of Education their trouble with communicating with Horn.

For a second time the state's Deputy Superintendent Dr. Scott Koenigsknecht addressed those concerns about hiring a permanent administrator

The department is planning on bringing students and parents to meet with potential candidates.

"Involve members of the community again the staff and so forth," Koenigsknecht said.