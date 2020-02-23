MDHHS: 325 people in Michigan are monitored for Coronavirus

Two Iowans are receiving testing for novel coronavirus after they returned from China. This is according to the Iowa Dept. of Public Health. Officials say the two are under voluntary home confinement.
Updated: Sun 8:55 PM, Feb 23, 2020

LANSING (WJRT)- (02/23/2020)- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are 325 people in the state who are being monitored for the Coronavirus.

The people are classified as "medium risk" at this point, which means they have been to China in the past two weeks, or they were passengers on a cruise ship with a confirmed case of the virus.

They are being asked to practice home quarantine-- as much as possible.

Local public health officials are also contacting the people daily for two weeks-- to check for any symptoms.

 
