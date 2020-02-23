MDHHS: 325 people in Michigan are monitored for Coronavirus

(02/23/2020)- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are 325 people in the state who are being monitored for the Coronavirus.

The people are classified as "medium risk" at this point, which means they have been to China in the past two weeks, or they were passengers on a cruise ship with a confirmed case of the virus.

They are being asked to practice home quarantine-- as much as possible.

Local public health officials are also contacting the people daily for two weeks-- to check for any symptoms.