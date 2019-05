(5/23/19) - MDOT says it is removing some of its road restrictions for the Memorial Day weekend.

That means traffic will be opened up on many stretches of roadways across the state.

MDOT says it involves 90 projects, starting Friday afternoon at 3.

Roadwork is expected to start back up by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Some work zones will stay active, though, so be sure to look for detours.