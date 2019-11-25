MDOT discussing plans to flip I-75 and I-69 interchange

(11/25/2019) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is ready to show off plans to remake the I-75 and I-69 interchange in Flint Township.

A new proposal calls for flipping the configuration so I-75 bridges travel over I-69. Currently, I-69 travels over I-75 at the interchange.

MDOT has been studying the interchange and the I-75 corridor from Court Street in Flint Township to the U.S. 23 split in Mundy Township for ways to improve traffic flow and safety.

Officials will discuss and receive feedback on MDOT's preferred design option for changes to the I-75 and I-69 interchange and other interchanges along the stretch, including Miller Road, during a meeting in December.

The meeting will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Flint Township Police Department, 5200 Norko Drive. Formal presentations are planned at 3 and 5 p.m., but anyone attending won't have to stay the whole time.

MDOT has not shared cost estimates or a firm timeline for the project. Officials earlier indicated construction would be years off.