MDOT getting ready to start projects in Saginaw and Bay counties

(7/8/2019) - Big changes are coming soon to a couple of major crumbling highways.

MDOT is gearing up to start construction on Dixie Highway in Saginaw County and M-13 in Bay and Saginaw counties.

"My car shocks need to be replaced," Michael Galer said.

Galer has worked with Amigo Mobility off Dixie Highway for more than 25 years. That means a quarter century of driving this road Monday through Friday. He says Dixie has seen better days.

"It's patched everywhere," Galer said.

Those patches are finally going away. MDOT is spending $1.3 million on fixing this heavily traveled road. The project is already two weeks behind because of rain, but crews expect to complete phase one this year.

Phase two is expected to start in 2020, when they'll add a center lane from Airport Road to Junction Road. Bridgeport Township officials are looking forward to when this construction is done.

They believe this will encourage more businesses to plant roots.

"Because when this road is done it will be beautiful and businesses are going to want to come and I believe that is happening," Bridgeport Township Manager Rose Licht said.

Galer is hoping this will make this road safer by the shop.

"People can kind of get out of the way and take their time and be a lot more secure on what's going to happen," Galer said.

The M-13 projects involve resurfacing and rehabilitating two stretches totaling nine miles in Saginaw and Bay counties beginning July 15.

The southern segment runs 5.6 miles from the Zilwaukee Bridge to McGraw Street in Bay City. Work includes joint repairs, concrete barrier, curb and gutter, and guardrail improvements for $5.6 million.

The northern segment runs 3.4 miles from North Street in Pinconning to the Bay-Arenac county line. Work includes resurfacing the roadway, joint repairs, concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk and intersection improvements for $7.2 million.

At least one lane of traffic will be open in both directions during the project.

The intersection of M-13 and Cody Estey Road will be closed for part of the project. A detour will be posted on a route along Water Street, Pinconning Road and Mackinaw Road.

Work is scheduled for completion on the southern section in October and the northern section in November.

Motorists also will have to contend with a new project on U.S. 23 in the Tawas area. About 4 miles of the roadway will be resurfaced from Ruel Road to the Tawas River bridge and from Andrew Drive to the Iosco-Oscoda county line beginning July 8.

That project is scheduled for completion by Aug. 16. Single lane closures with traffic regulators will be in effect until then.