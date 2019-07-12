MDOT investing $110,000 into more safety measures

Usually - Michiganders see barrels popping up along roadways during the summer.

But starting Monday, drivers will see something a bit different appearing in 5 local counties.

Chances are you've seen these delineators, they look like little sticks along the highway. They may be simple and small-- but they're effective.

"They're 3-4 inches in width and about a foot in height and what they do is they alert motorists to where the edge of the roadway is really," said Erik Tamlyn with MDOT.

They're most often used where roads change or shift, areas MDOT safety engineer, Erik Tamlyn says are usually high volume areas.

"I-69, I-75, US-23 all through Genesee County, Bay County, and Saginaw County," said Tamlyn.

MDOT is investing over $100,000 to install these delineators across other counties now. Including Clare, Gladwin, Midland, Isabella, and Sanilac county.

"It's been shown as a low cost safety measure that basically has been shown to reduce lane departures and anytime a car might run into our barrier wall especially during bad inclement weather conditions," said Tamlyn. "If you can see it you can avoid it."

Installation across 5 mid Michigan Counties will begin Monday and last until October.