MDOT early estimates show new Bay City drawbridge to cost $60 million

(5/21/2019) - A multi-million dollar construction project is in the works that is sure to cause major headaches for thousands of people who live and work in Bay City.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is getting ready to replace one of Bay City's four bridges.

Many drivers are using Lafayette Bridge as MDOT works to finish up construction on Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Before work is done there, MDOT is showing off what they plan on doing to what was considered the most beautiful steel bridge in 1938.

MDOT's plans have recently changed. They've shrunk the size of the Lafayette bridge down from three to two lanes as a cost-saving measure.

"One of the things we are hoping for is with new controls, systems, motors and gearing that the bridge operates flawlessly from the start," MDOT Project Manager Jeff Triezenberg said.

MDOT says to make all of this happen it's going to cost around $60 million and Bay City would foot around $1 million of the bill.

For the surrounding businesses, they don't yet know what the closure is going to cost them. One business says this could affect their everyday operation.

"We have delivery issues and employee issues," Modern Machine Company Co-Owner Eric Miller said.

To one grandfather nearby, this is more than money. This is going to cost him time with his 10-year-old granddaughter.

"Well, we thoroughly enjoy her. We have her every weekend," Daniel Stelmach said.

He says despite what issues this might cause him, this construction has been a long time coming.

"It's taken a beating over the years," Stelmach said.

The project is estimated to take around two years to finish, and MDOT has looked at options to cut that time down.

"Double shifting gets the bridge done faster, but it is more expensive, and that is the balance we are trying to figure out," Stelmach said.

MDOT says they're working on starting construction late next year with hopefully finishing up within two years.