MDOT repairs I-75 sinkhole in Grand Blanc Township, northbound lanes reopen

(1/11/2020) - The northbound lanes of I-75 reopened in Grand Blanc Township less than two days after a culvert washout opened a sinkhole under the freeway.

All northbound lanes closed Thursday night just north of the I-475 interchange after high water in a retention pond draining through a culvert completely washed out the structure.

The pavement remained intact over the washout with no soil underneath. The shoulder on both sides also washed away.

The Michigan Department of Transportation hired a contractor to begin emergency repairs on Friday. Crews worked around the clock Friday night and completed the repair by 2 p.m. Saturday.

The new pipe installed under the freeway is larger and should be prepared to handle higher water levels in the retention area.