MDOT says I-475 work is behind schedule due to early summer rain

Piles of dirt have been sitting where I-475 used to be for months now, but they won't be moving anytime soon.

MDOT says, while it may look like they're not moving along with it, they are. This project is a bit different than most meaning it will take longer to see the impact of the work.

"It's not just a mill and repave," said MDOT engineer, Keith Brown. "We had to remove all the base material, the drainage, storm sewer, and pull that all out and replace it."

That's all before the work of actually building the road can start. With mother nature handing Michigan one of the wettest starts to summer on record they've had to take a pause.

"Were probably 2 to 3 weeks behind schedule just from how much rain we got this year," said Brown. "As your trying to haul material in and out, with the soil soft you cant pave on that. Once you get all the drainage in and the under work, that will take the water away, but we cant pave on that kind of surface."

Despite the few setbacks, MDOT engineers say, they're still just about on schedule to begin paving next month.

"Every opportunity we get, we're trying to get the contractor to get things caught back up," said Brown. "We're still looking at a November open for everything out there, so we will see if we can still meet that date as we go along."

Crews will be back out working on the reconstruction come Monday morning after the 4th of July holiday.