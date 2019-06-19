MDOT using new technology for bridge deck inspections

(6/19/19) - MDOT is using new technology for bridge deck inspections.

It will now use cinema-grade digital cameras to get a better look at their condition.

MDOT says it will be easier to spot subtle hairline cracks and will help avoid closing roads for inspections.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Michigan roads, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the state must put public safety first and invest in infrastructure.

The Governor tweeted photos Tuesday of her visit to a damaged bridge in Livonia.

Whitmer says repairs on the bridge have been repeatedly delayed because of budget issues.