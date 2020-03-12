MHSAA restricts spectators at high school sports events

(3/12/2020) - Spectators hoping to watch their local teams in the Michigan High School Athletic Association state playoffs may have to watch TV -- including parents.

The MHSAA has banned spectators entirely for some state finals events this weekend and is requiring participating schools to assemble a limited list of spectators allowed in others.

The guidelines announced Thursday are based on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's recommendations that Michiganders avoid any meetings with more than 100 people to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The boys swimming and diving state finals on Friday and Saturday, along with the girls gymnastics individual finals on Saturday, will take place with no spectators allowed. Only athletes and coaches will be allowed.

A limited number of spectators will be allowed in the girls gymnastics team finals, ice hockey semifinals and finals, girls basketball regional games and boys basketball district finals.

For the events allowing spectators, the participating schools must assemble a list of parents, legal guardians and essential administrators allowed into the facility, along the players and coaches. Anyone not on the list won't be allowed inside.

Admission will be free for anyone allowed inside. Anyone who bought advance tickets will be offered a full refund from the MHSAA.

The MHSAA is not allowing bands, cheerleaders or parking lot gatherings at any of the events.

All of the swimming, diving, gymnastics and hockey events will be streamed live at mhsaa.tv. Some select basketball events also will be livestreamed.