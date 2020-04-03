MHSAA to make announcement about plans for high school sports amid pandemic

(4/3/20) - We should soon learn more about the plans for sports activities organized by the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

The executive director said a statement would be made Friday afternoon.

It would come one day after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The MHSAA had previously announced it had postponed all sports activities for the time being.

Check back on abc12.com for updates on the announcement.