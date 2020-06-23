MI GOP unveil "Return to Learn" plan for Fall back to school

(06/24/2020)- "Many of my families tell me they want my kid to go back to a normal environment. They haven't had it and they need it," said MI GOP lawmaker.

Michigan Republican lawmakers believe they have a plan to make that happen.

One that proposes sending students back to school with in-person learning for K-5 students.

The plan also provides a one-time payment of $500 dollars to teachers-- hazard pay.

It also adds additional funding of $800 dollars per student.

That funding, $1.3 billion, would come from federal funding to offset coronavirus expenses.

The plan also calls for more flexibility in how attendance is counted and limits the use of snow days to encourage remote learning.

Districts would develop their own safety procedures with local health departments.

"These bills provide that flexibility and provide the funding in order to compensate for the cost that COVID provided to them," said MI GOP Lawmaker.

Lawmakers also say they want to allocate 80 million to intermediate school districts.

"It became clear to me was that we needed to provide significant flexibility significant resources and significant opportunity for those kids and those parents and those teachers to be able to get the best possible education," said MI GOP lawmaker.

Governor Whitmer is expected to unveil her own plan, next week.