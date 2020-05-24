MI: Vital records reviews add 44 new COVID-19 deaths

(5/24/20) - The state said 44 out of 65 new COVID-19 deaths were identified through reviews of vital records.

The additional deaths reported Saturday meant Michigan had 5,223 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic.

There were also 452 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 54,365 cases.

The weekly update of recoveries rose to 33,168 cases.

The state said Michigan had an overall case fatality rate of 10 percent.

It came as health leaders announced they would now separate test results in two categories. One was serology or antibody testing. The second was diagnostic, which represented current and active cases.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the change would make the data more accurate and relevant as the state worked to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release Saturday, it said approximately 12 percent of Michigan’s tests overall have been serology tests; about 60 percent of those have been from the past nine days.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services along with the change from Friday:

-- Genesee, 1936 cases and 240 deaths, which is an increase of five cases and two deaths.

-- Saginaw, 982 cases and 105 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

-- Arenac, 32 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 276 cases and 19 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and three deaths.

-- Clare, 17 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 17 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 67 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

-- Huron, 42 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 77 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Isabella, 70 cases and 7 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Lapeer, 187 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

-- Midland, 79 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, 20 cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 39 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 238 cases, 24 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases and a decrease of two deaths.

-- Tuscola, 183 cases and 23 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

