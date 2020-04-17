Michigan families owed child support to receive intercepted stimulus payments

(4/17/20) - The state announced families who were owed child support would receive stimulus payments from noncustodial parents, under federal requirements.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the Office of Child Support wanted parents to understand the process of stimulus payments for people who owed child support.

It said parents who owed child support and qualified for enforcement would see part or all of their payment intercepted by the IRS through the Tax Offset Program.

According to the state, the money would then go to the Office of Child Support to be applied to the child support debt owed. It was required by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act -- or CARES.

The state said the funding would be distributed to the custodial parent or guardian in the same way the Office of Child Support distributed all yearly federal income tax refunds that had been intercepted.

It said families could begin receiving the intercepted stimulus payments as early as the week of April 20.