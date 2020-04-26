MI reports 189 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,105 more recoveries

(4/26/20) - Michigan reported 189 more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, and an additional 5,105 recoveries.

The total number of cases was 37,203, up from 36,641 on Friday.

There were a total of 3,274 deaths on Saturday, up from 3,085 on Friday.

The number of recoveries went from 3,237 cases to 8,342 cases in one week.

The state said it expected to see a surge as more patients survived 30 days past the onset of symptoms.

Michigan updated the number of recoveries every Saturday.

The state stepped up coronavirus testing earlier in the week when it made all essential workers eligible for testing regardless of whether they had symptoms.

Genesee County reported a total of 1,452 cases and 157 deaths on Saturday. It was up from Friday when it reported 1,433 cases and 149 deaths.

Saginaw County reported 545 cases and 43 deaths, which were 10 more cases and two more deaths from Friday.

Bay County reported 114 cases and two deaths. It had reported 104 cases and two deaths on Thursday.