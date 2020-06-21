MI reports 255 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

(6/21/20) - The state said there were 255 new, confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 deaths.

The changes Saturday were higher than the 211 new cases and five deaths reported Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases to date stood was 61,084, and 5,843 deaths.

The state encouraged Michiganders to continue social distancing. It said anyone with a need to get tested should do so. It was part of an effort to slow the spread and lower the risk of a second wave of coronavirus cases.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the change from Friday:

-- Genesee, 2,115 cases and 259 deaths, which is an increase of two deaths.

-- Saginaw, 1,156 cases, 117 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one death.

-- Bay, 340 cases, 28 deaths, which is no change.

-- Clare, 25 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 23 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 82 cases and 13 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Huron, 52 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 96 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 90 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

-- Lapeer, 205 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Midland, 116 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, six cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 22 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 42 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 242 cases, 26 deaths, which is a decrease of one case.

-- Tuscola, 213 cases and 26 deaths, which is no change.

