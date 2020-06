MI reports 5,014 probable coronavirus cases and 239 probable deaths

(6/6/20) - Michigan said it had more than 5,000 probable coronavirus cases and 239 probable deaths in addition to the ongoing total of confirmed cases and confirmed deaths.

The numbers were released Friday on a new Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website.

It said the updated website would also include data on total antibody tests and diagnostic tests by county.

The changes meant Michigan broke the numbers down by confirmed cases, probable cases, confirmed deaths, and probable deaths.

In a press release, the state explained the distinctions.

"The Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists has provided a national standard defining “probable” cases. Identifying probable cases and deaths provides a more complete picture about how COVID-19 has impacted the state. They are defined by one of the following:

Having clinical disease AND an epidemiologic link.

Having a presumptive lab result AND either clinical disease OR an epidemiologic link.

Having a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death without a positive COVID-19 confirmed lab result."

The data showed as of Friday, Genesee County had 2,050 confirmed cases, 461 probable cases, 254 confirmed deaths, and 25 probable deaths.

Michigan reported 284 new confirmed cases statewide on Friday, bringing the total to 58,525. It also reported 21 new confirmed deaths, bringing the total to 5,616. The probable cases were listed separately.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as of Friday:

-- Genesee, 2,050 confirmed cases, 461 probable cases, 254 confirmed deaths, and 25 probable deaths.

-- Saginaw, 1,081 confirmed cases, 27 probable cases, 110 confirmed deaths, and three probable deaths.

-- Arenac, 34 confirmed cases, four probable cases, and one confirmed death.

-- Bay, 331 confirmed cases, 39 probable cases, 25 confirmed deaths, and one probable death.

-- Clare, 20 confirmed cases, one probable case, and two confirmed deaths.

-- Gladwin, 18 confirmed cases, and one confirmed death.

-- Gratiot, 77 confirmed cases, nine probable cases, and 11 confirmed deaths.

-- Huron, 49 confirmed cases, eight probable cases, and one confirmed death.

-- Iosco, 95 confirmed cases, 15 probable cases, nine confirmed deaths, and one probable death.

-- Isabella, 78 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases, and seven confirmed deaths.

-- Lapeer, 192 confirmed cases, 28 probable cases, 30 confirmed deaths, and one probable death.

-- Midland, 82 confirmed cases, 37 probable cases, and nine confirmed deaths.

-- Ogemaw, 23 confirmed cases, eight probable cases, and one confirmed death.

-- Oscoda, five confirmed cases, three probable cases, and one confirmed death.

-- Roscommon, 21 confirmed cases, and three probable cases.

-- Sanilac, 42 confirmed cases, one probable case, five confirmed deaths, and one probable death.

-- Shiawassee, 239 confirmed cases, 22 probable cases, 26 confirmed deaths, and one probable death.

-- Tuscola, 192 confirmed cases, three probable cases, and 25 confirmed deaths.