MISSING: Family and friends continue desperately searching for 25-year-old Swartz Creek man

(12/27/19) - A Genesee County family, desperately searching for their son.

Kevin Bacon was last seen in the Swartz Creek area on Christmas Eve.

"Kevin, if you're out there, and you're listening, just know we're doing everything we can to find you. Please hang in there and come home. Love you," his mother, Pamela Bacon said. She choked up, wiping tears from her face.

His parents say this is completely out of character, especially because he always checks in with someone. When he didn't show up for Christmas breakfast, they knew something was wrong.

"He called his friends the day before and wished them a Merry Christmas. Let them know that he's going to be with his family, and he was really excited. This isn't my son," Pamela said.

The parents of the 25-year-old say they called his roommate, Michelle Myers, to check if he was still asleep or maybe in the shower.

"I looked out the window, and I didn't see his car there. I have the Nest Doorbell, and it notifies when people leave and enter the house, and I never got a notification that he returned back," Myers said.

She last saw him around 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

She says he was going to meet someone he met on a dating app, something he's done before, but he always communicated with her. They are close friends, and she says even if it is a late night, he always returns.

"It's really unsettling. I'm really scared for him. I keep thinking in my head, 'What could be happening to him?' Here I am here, and he might be being tortured somewhere. I don't know. I just want to make sure he's alive," Myers said.

His parents are worried because Kevin's a diabetic and also on medication for his mental health.

His parents found his car in a Family Dollar parking lot Thursday.

"Since I have that doorbell, I saw the clothes he was wearing. It's the same outfit that they found in his car. He left with his wallet and his keys and his phone, and all that was in there except for the key fob and the car key," Myers said.

Myers organized a search party of about 25 people who searched grocery stores, parks, and fields but still no luck.

Police used a K-9, drone, and even a helicopter in the search for Kevin, but so far they say there are no leads.

"Keep praying, and hopefully we get a positive instead of negative. Even if it's a negative, I just want my son found. I want him to know that we are doing everything that we can to bring him home, and we love you," Pamela said.

If you have any information on Kevin Bacon -- call the Metro Police Authority.

If you'd like to get involved, Myers says you can message her on Facebook to help organize another search party. In the meantime, family is asking for supporters to continue sharing his photo online.