School districts to adjust to remote teaching after Whitmer's suspends school year

(4/2/2020) - Tuesday's executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer means more than 1.5 million children will not return to the classroom this spring.

"I kind of figured it was going to come down to this, but it was a good decision that she made because the governor's at the point now where she is trying to make sure that everybody is safe," said Saginaw school board trustee Kim Hamilton.

Seniors will graduate and other students will advance as long as they are on track to do so.

Districts are now tasked with creating distance learning programs. Options include online classes, phone lessons, or printed materials sent to homes.

"We know that it's going to be difficult to put a Chromebook in everybody's hands and get access to the internet service," Hamilton said. "And as far specs and communication and things like that, it's just a lot questions right now and it's going to require some deep thought, some deep thinking on our behalf."

She said school officials are developing alternative learning and instructional work for students.

A template by the Michigan Association of intermediate Administrators and Michigan Council of Charter Schools is currently being developed for schools to utilize and will be available by Thursday.

"We'll have to make some slight adjustments based on the executive order, but we have a plan in place we are looking to implement on Monday, " said Freeland Community Schools Superintedent Matt Cairy.

The order also gives schools the flexibility to adopt a balanced calendar for the 2019-2020 school and begin the 2020-2021 school year before Labor Day. Districts won't have to seek additional approval from the state.

Some good news for teachers and school employees: They will be paid for the remainder of the school year.

"The executive order was very helpful in the fact that it allows us to keep paying our employees, which is very helpful and right now one of our big challenges is how we are going to redeploy these staff members," Cairy said.

He expressed sympathy for seniors who are missing out on several milestones with the school year ending prematurely.