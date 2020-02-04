MIixed emotions in East Lansing after MSU head football Mark Dantonio retires

(02/04/2020)- "Checked Twitter and that was the only thing on my feed," said MSU student, TJ Krawczky.

It was a simple tweet, just a couple of sentences, but one that stunned the campus in East Lansing, Tuesday.

"It was a shock. I mean he's done so much for the football program, he took them to new heights," said MSU student, Chris Swain.

Mark Dantonio announced his retirement as head football coach for the Michigan State Spartans after 13 years.

"He's taken MSU to places really, they haven't been before and I'm sad to see him go," said MSU student, Andrew Arbough.

"He's had such a great impact on like the environment here, he was well loved , all the students love him, he is going to be greatly missed, he was a great face to have here and kind of sad day," said MSU student, Cody Glazier.

And a few hours later, inside the Hall of Fame Cafe, diehard Spartans watched with a mixture of emotions as MSU's most successful football coach in school history, made it official with a news conference.

"Everybody's life there comes a time when you have to say goodbye, and he must have decided this was the time," said Bill Bupp, longtime MSU supporter.

"He brought a certain fun and good atmosphere to the football program and we really enjoyed that and supported him and wish the best for him and I wish the best for him now when he retires," Cheryl Bupp, longtime MSU supporter.

"I like Dantonio, I always thought he was a great guy and ever since I've been at Michigan State , he's been the coach and I've enjoyed watching him," said MSU student, Allie Zawada