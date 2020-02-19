MMR ambulances equipped with Carter Kits in Saginaw County

(2/19/2020) - A Mid-Michigan boy is inspiring change across Saginaw County.

Paramedics on the scene of a traumatic event will now have a new tool to help calm patients with special needs.

Carter Kits have been placed in every MMR ambulance countywide. They are a sensory bag that includes fidget toys, a weighted blanket, noise-canceling headphones and sunglasses.

Carter Kits were inspired by Carter Severs, a 5-year-old boy with autism who lives in Frankenmuth.

His father, Saginaw Township Police Det. Justin Severs, along with several friends, wanted to equip first responders arriving at scenes with a child with autism or special needs.

Police, fire, and EMS throughout 28 different states have asked about adding Carter Kits to their arsenal.