MSP: 5 hospitalized following early morning shooting in Flint

(07/07/19) -- An early morning shooting in Flint has left 5 people in the hospital, according to Michigan State Police.

It happened at a gas station in the 4000 block of Clio Road.

Troopers say 1 person is in critical condition, 2 are in serious condition and 2 more are in good condition.

It is possible more people may have been shot.

Investigators are still assessing and investigating the crime scene.

Troopers say it does not appear to be a gang-related shooting at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.