MSP: Man who threatened trooper and caused Midland County standoff arrested

(2/12/2020) - Michigan State Police said a man who threatened a trooper with a knife and caused a standoff in Midland County had been arrested.

The standoff happened last month in the city of Coleman. Investigators said the man had threatened a state trooper with a knife before running inside a home.

They said he escaped and disappeared. Investigators said the man was caught Tuesday in Columbus, Ga., inside a stolen car.

Police said the man would be brought back to Michigan after he faced criminal charges in Georgia.