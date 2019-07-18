Michigan sees slight increase in seat belt use, police say

(7/18/19) - A new report showed more people were wearing seatbelts on Michigan roads.

Michigan State Police said the observation study was done by Michigan State University through a grant.

The state's seat belt rate was 94.4 percent this year, up from 93.4 percent in 2018. Michigan's use rate was the highest it had been since 2016.

According to state police, even a 1 percent increase would mean an estimated 10 fewer traffic deaths and 100 fewer serious injuries.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the 2018 national average for seat belt use was 89.6 percent.

The research in Michigan also showed a slight increase in the number of drivers using electronic devices while driving. That includes drivers using handheld and hands-free devices who may have to type.