MSP: Mt. Morris Twp. police officer injured after SUV crashes into patrol car

(1/27/20) - State police said a Mt. Morris Township police officer was hurt after an SUV crashed into a patrol car.

Investigators said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on I-75 south near Mt. Morris.

Troopers said the police officer was investigating a crash and was inside her cruiser when it was struck.

According to state police, the 20-year-old SUV driver from Howell was arrested.

She was accused of drunk driving and causing a serious injury.

State police said the officer went to the hospital and was listed in good condition.