(5/2/20) - State Police in Flint said a security guard at a Family Dollar store died after being shot in the head.

Troopers said the shooter was still on the run.

Investigators said it happened Friday afternoon at Family Dollar East 5th near Saginaw Street.

They said a man shot the 43-year-old security guard in the head near the doorway of the store before running off.

