(9/19/19) - State police said a teenager was killed after a head-on collision in Isabella County.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in Union Township.

According to troopers, 19-year-old Megan Richardson of Clare was on East Blue Grass Road when she drove into the path of a pickup at South Isabella Road.

Investigators said Richardson was pronounced dead at McLaren Hospital.

Troopers said the pickup driver and two passengers suffered minor injuries.