MSP on driving high: under the influence, under arrest

(06/19/19) -- Driving under the influence of marijuana is a bad combination. Though many drivers according to a recent AAA survey say they don't think so.

14.8 million drivers nationwide, according to AAA have reported getting behind the wheel while under the influence of marijuana in the past 30 days.

"The common misconception is most people from the old school thinking is oh it just makes, you chill, it makes you relaxed, I'm not out speeding, I'm not out driving aggressively," said Michigan State Police Community Service Trooper Steven Kramer.

Kramer says while that may be true, marijuana is still a mind altering substance.

"You're impairing your fine motor skills, your cognitive thinking and functioning, you can't react, so any time you put any kind of foreign substance in your body that affects your brain, it's going to affect everything that you do."

AAA says that slowed reaction time means drivers under the influence of marijuana are twice as likely to be involved in a traffic crash. 13 percent of drivers viewed driving within an hour after using marijuana as only slightly dangerous.

"There really is no guideline for how much is okay and then you know I can drive. One of the new slogans is if you feel funny, you're driving funny."

And impaired drivers certainly won't find it funny when they're pulled over, because drugged driving is treated the same as drunk driving.

"It's an arrest. It is a misdemeanor. lots of fines and costs involved, court appearances, probably the biggest hit is your insurance rates."

Trooper Kramer says police are not out to bust people who smoked marijuana a week ago. They're looking for people who clearly should not be on the road.

"Under the influence, under arrest like the slogan goes."