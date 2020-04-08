State police reminds public littering PPE is a crime and could contribute to spreading contamination

(04/08/2020) - As the coronavirus continues spreading, more and more people wearing masks and gloves. as they shop or get gas.

Those items used to protect yourself and others are the same ones also thrown on the ground and putting people in danger.

State police tweeted photos showing masks and gloves littered in grocery store lots and near garbage cans and reminded the public not only is littering a crime but someone else has to use gloves to clean it all up.

"Right now, it's very serious. With a national pandemic going around, and this virus just doesn't always make people sick. It can kill people. Somebody else is going to have to go behind them and pick up that glove, which could be contaminated, so you're wearing a glove to protect yourself, yet you could be exposing somebody else," David Kaiser said. Kaiser is the Special First Lieutenant for Michigan State Police.

Kaiser says a fine could cost you up to $225. Also, because littering is a misdemeanor, depending on what you're littering and how much, you could face jail time.

Instead, Kaiser says take the extra step to place them in the garbage can. Then, return to your vehicle and sanitize.

"Wash your hands with that. It takes just a second. The alcohol-based hand sanitizer is what I'm talking about. They make the small ones. You can put it right in your vehicle. Then, when you get home, once you've unloaded your groceries or completed your errand, wash your hands with soap and water, and do it per the CDC guidelines."

Kaiser says District 3, including the Tri-Cities and The Thumb, is doing a good job of not littering. He says he hopes to continue being a positive role model for neighboring counties.