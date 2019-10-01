MSP rolls out statewide roadside drug testing program, local attorney has concerns about accuracy

(10/01/19)- Law enforcement agencies hope to put the brakes on drugged drivers, by expanding a roadside drug testing pilot program.

"When someone shows signs of impairment, but that odor isn't there, it kind of leaves us in a tough spot," said Michigan State Police Sgt. Joseph Rowley.

It's a quick and simple test, but one that could possibly save a life.

"We are seeing a lot more fatalities due to drug related driving and that number had actually gone up a 151% and that's alarming to us, " Rowley said

Michigan State Police kicked off the second phase of it's roadside drug testing program, Tuesday.

Rowley said, "The test actually showed some real promising results. "

Drivers suspected of being impaired will be required to submit to a mouth swab to detect the presence of controlled substances.

But Defense Attorney Jeff Clothier said, "It's kind of a slippery slope."

Clothier is concerned about drivers being falsely accused of drugged driving.

"That would lead a police officer to place someone under arrest, take them to jail, get a blood draw and then they have to wait for blood test to be back, but that person who may later find out that there was no controlled substance in their system, may have sat in jail for 72 hours," Clothier said.

He also believes some of these cases will be challenged in the courts-- especially those involving marijuana.

"Someone could use 3 days prior and not have used at all that day when they were pulled over and still have a controlled substance in their system," Clothier said.

But both say before you decide to get behind the wheel under the influence, consider the consequences.

"Our primary function is make sure people that are traveling get to their destination, safely," Rowley said

