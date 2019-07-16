MSP trooper accused of assaulting partner back in jail after judge revokes bond

(7/16/2019) - A Michigan State Police trooper was jailed again on Tuesday after a judge revoked his bond.

Adam Mullin, 25, is facing six criminal charges accusing him of assaulting his female trooper partner in February. A judge sent the case to trial and he appeared in Huron County Circuit Court for arraignment Tuesday.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office told the judge that Mullin intimidated the victim during the preliminary examination, which was a clear bond violation. The judge revoked bond, meaning Mullin will remain in jail until his trial in September.

A police report that ABC12 obtained through the Freedom of Information Act says Mullin and his partner at the Michigan State Police Caro Post, who is married, became romantically involved in 2018.

The female trooper went to the Michigan State Police Lapeer Post on Feb. 12 to file a report saying she was physically assaulted by Mullin in the Bad Axe Post.

She told investigators Mullin became jealous when she was talking to or contacted by other men. On at least three occasions, she said Mullin assaulted her by hitting her, choking her or knocking her out of her chair.

At one point, the report says Mullin picked her up and threw her across the room.

The report says the final violent incident happened on the night of Feb. 10 inside the Michigan State Police Bad Axe Post. She had injuries to her head, back and she told investigators she couldn't move her left leg.

The police report then details an alleged cover up of the assault involving both troopers. Mullin suggested the two go back on the road and stage a slip and fall accident by the female trooper during a traffic stop.

Investigators reviewed in-car video and audio from Mullin's patrol car, which shows the troopers made a traffic stop in Bad Axe. Mullin allowed the pulled over driver to go saying, "I'm going to see what's going on with my partner back there. I think she fell."

Mullin is suspended from the Michigan State Police pending the outcome of this trial and an ensuing department investigation. His female partner has not worked since the incident in February.