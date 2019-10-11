MSP trooper guilty of assault, but avoids more serious conviction

The Michigan State Police trooper convicted of assaulting his female partner will be fired.

Adam Mullin is convicted of 4 criminal charges, all in connection with the assault of his partner on a number of occasions.

Mullin was married and having a romantic relationship with his partner for a year.

The two worked at the Caro post.

The state police says it's in the process of ending his employment.

The Huron County jury could have convicted Mullin of a more serious assault charge, but instead found him guilty on a lesser charge.

Mullin was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, which can carry a sentence of up to 10-years in prison.

The jury agreed to convict him of assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Mullin was convicted on four charges in all, the most serious as far as prison time being obstruction of justice, which is a five year felony.

He was accused of badly injuring his female partner when he threw her in the air at the Bad Axe detachment in February. Police reports show he was violent to her in the past.

The state's Attorney General's office prosecuted the case and in a statement, Dana Nessel says "domestic violence is a serious matter and we are steadfast in holding those who commit these acts accountable, law enforcement and civilians alike."

"Underground Railroad has seen tons of convictions like this," says Allie Martinez of Underground Railroad.

Underground Railroad serves victims of domestic violence. Martinez is not satisfied that Mullin was found guilty of a lesser assault charge.

"I would love to say that I am surprised but this type of verdict is very standard in domestic violence cases," she says.

She says juries often question the actions of domestic violence survivors.

"Even in this case, where there was disturbing evidence that shows that she was severely injured, it starts to play out as well, what did you do to bring this upon yourself, which is what all domestic violence survivors face. When you start to look at those dynamics, there is no juror that is going to be not biased in these types of cases," she says.

The Michigan State Police says the female trooper, the domestic abuse survivor in this case remains off work at this time.