Michigan State Police weigh in on racial diversity, selection process within agency

(06/18/2020) - Michigan State Police are working to build a racially diverse department that represents the public they serve.

That means blacks, whites, Hispanics, Asians, males, females -- any background has a place in the department if they pass a rigorous selection, testing and training process.

"We're investing a lot of time, a lot of resources into potential applicants and we want them to succeed. That is our mail goal," said First Lt. Duane Zook, who leads the recruiting and selection efforts. "No matter who you are we want them to succeed."

Racial minority representation within police departments, including MSP, have typically been on the lower end. That and the national outrage over the death of George Floyd makes recruiting more difficult.

"Law enforcement is not attractive for anyone," Zook said. "White, black, Hispanic, Native American -- it's just not attractive right now."

Michigan State Police graduated 65 new troopers from the department's recruit school on Tuesday. Only four of them are racial minorities.

For those who decide that police work is their calling, applicants will have to pass a written test through the civil service commission, pass an agility test and pass a background check.

The decisions at this level determine whether a candidate continues with the hiring process if something came up on the background investigation that wasn't disclosed earlier.

"If you're white, caucasian and you had a retail fraud where you stole a candy bar 10 years ago and we disqualify you. If you're a black male, we're going to disqualify you for the same thing," Zook said.

That disqualification is determined by a group consensus involving 10 people -- five Michigan State Police members and five civilian employees of both genders representing multiple racial backgrounds.

If a candidate passes their background check, their application moves on to a different hiring panel consisting of three people with diverse representation.

Zook said candidates should feel comfortable around diverse groups of people, because they will encounter all races and nationalities on the job.

"We're always looking for applicants that meet the demographics of the state of Michigan," he said.

Over the last five years, Michigan State Police have seen both an increase and decrease in the number of racial minorities that graduate recruit school.

"It is all over the board. It is not consistent," Zook said. "It can be depending on how the economy is doing at the time, are people out of jobs, are they looking for a career change?"

MSP strives to draw a pool of applicants comprised of 25% racial minorities. But because the application process is so extensive, the number of minorities that actually graduate tend to vary.

"There's so many moving parts in there, it's really hard to understand why the numbers are the way they are," Zook said.

Wearing a uniform to a crime scene and protecting the public without causing harm can be one of the best recruiting tactics, Zook said. He believes that symbolism resonates with people.

"If you have drive, determination, you have a focus on community service, you want to give back to your community, we want you to apply," Zook said. "That's who we want to join our agency."