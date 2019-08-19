MSU Extension holds class to educate community on healthy, affordable meals

(08/19/2019) - Eating healthy -- on a budget.

The MSU extension "Cooking Matters" class had a special guest this morning.

Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05) served as a celebrity chef for the program.

Through the outreach program at MSU's extension, people receiving support are able to gain education on how to make the most of that help.

Cooking lessons are offered as well as finding a healthy meal that fits within your budget.

"This is a chance to get good, nutritious food in the hands of people who otherwise don't have those choices,” said Kildee “And to be able to show this is how SNAP can actually deliver good food to people who really need it is a really important lesson."

Many involved in the program qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, something Kildee has fought to keep alive in Michigan.

"It doesn't have to be a choice between eating healthy and having a good economical approach to feeding yourself,” said Kildee. “This proves that you can have a good healthy meal that tastes good that doesn't have to cost a lot of money."

The program offers a chance for adults to improve their skills cooking -- while leading a healthier life.

And one main take away Georgia Green has from the class is reading the labels before purchasing food.

"So you have to be very monitoring, especially if you have health concerns,” said Green. “You have to monitor that sodium intake and in this class, I'm learning so much about reading the label and how to minimize and also to prevent illnesses possibly in the future."